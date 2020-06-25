Disney Is Changing The Splash Mountain Ride Because It's Based On A Racist Movie

Disney will overhaul the Splash Mountain ride at its California and Florida theme parks, the company announced Thursday, so it is no longer based on a movie the company now acknowledges is offensive.

The ride, famous for its five-story drop in a log boat that drenches parkgoers, was inspired by animated sequences in the 1946 movie Song of the South. The film, which won an Oscar for its song "Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah," follows a young boy visiting his grandmother's plantation after the Civil War. Detractors have criticized its depiction of Black people and its romanticized view of the era.

The company said designers have been working since last year to "re-theme" the ride as a bayou-inspired tribute to the 2009 animated movie The Princess and the Frog, which featured Tiana, Disney's first Black princess.

"With this longstanding history of updating attractions and adding new magic, the re-theming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today," wrote Disneyland Resort public relations director Michael Ramirez in a post on the company's website. "The new concept is inclusive – one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year."

