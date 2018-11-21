BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Speeding Teen Lost His License Just 49 Minutes After He Passed His Driving Test

world

A Speeding Teen Lost His License Just 49 Minutes After He Passed His Driving Test

"Some things last forever," German police said. "Some not even for an hour."

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 21, 2018, at 1:13 p.m. ET

Stock photo.
Tetra Images / Getty Images

Stock photo.

A teenager in Germany was pulled over by police and banned from driving less than an hour after he passed his driving test.

The 18-year-old was said to be very pleased about his new driver's license, according to police in the Märkischer Kreis district in the country's northwest, so he picked up four friends to take them for a spin.

Then, just 49 minutes after he received his license, a patrol officer with a radar gun recorded his speed at 59 mph (95 kph) in Hemer, a town with a speed limit of 31 mph (50 kph).

Police said the speeding teen was the fastest person they pulled over that day.

Manche Dinge halten ewig… manche nicht mal eine Stunde. Gerade einmal 49 Minuten durfte sich ein 18-jähriger Fahranfänger über seinen neuen #Führerschein freuen. Da geriet er in eine Lasermessung der #Polizei #Hemer. https://t.co/L1SEUtGbB2 #PolizeiMK https://t.co/WDLiAU4gOb
Polizei NRW MK @polizei_nrw_mk

Manche Dinge halten ewig… manche nicht mal eine Stunde. Gerade einmal 49 Minuten durfte sich ein 18-jähriger Fahranfänger über seinen neuen #Führerschein freuen. Da geriet er in eine Lasermessung der #Polizei #Hemer. https://t.co/L1SEUtGbB2 #PolizeiMK https://t.co/WDLiAU4gOb

Reply Retweet Favorite

The 18-year-old received a "hefty fine" of €200 ($227), according to the BBC, and will be banned from the road for at least four weeks.

He can get his license back after "expensive retraining," according to officers.

"Some things last forever," police said. "Some not even for an hour."

CORRECTION

An earlier version of this post mistranslated a line from German police about the teen being the fastest person of the day.

ADVERTISEMENT