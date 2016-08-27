BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Couple Was Rescued From A Deserted Island After Writing "SOS" In The Sand

news

This Couple Was Rescued From A Deserted Island After Writing "SOS" In The Sand

*screams "WILLLLLSOONNNN"*

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 27, 2016, at 12:45 p.m. ET

Two people were rescued from a deserted island after a US Navy helicopter spotted the distress sign they had written in the sand, officials said Friday.

US Embassy Kolonia / Via Facebook: usembassykolonia

Linus and Sabina Jack, both in their 50s, set off in an 18-foot skiff from Weno island in the Federated States of Micronesia on August 17 and were expected to arrive the following day on nearby Tamatam island.

When they failed to show, the US Embassy in Kolonia, the capital city of Pohnpei State, announced they had begun search and rescue efforts.

On Wednesday night, a search vessel reported seeing a flashing light on East Fayu island.

"Since the island was potentially uninhabited and knowing Linus Jack and Sapina Jack had a flashlight in their boat, we directed our search aircraft to overfly the island this morning," the embassy wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

The US Navy aircraft was able to spot a pair of people signaling for help, having dragged their boat ashore.

US Embassy Kolonia / Via Facebook: usembassykolonia

A small shelter made out of palm fronds was also visible.

US Embassy Kolonia / Via Facebook: usembassykolonia
ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, the US embassy said the search and rescue mission had been successfully completed. "They are found and are waiting for a ship to take them home," the embassy wrote.

US Embassy Kolonia / Via Facebook: usembassykolonia

It's not the first time US officials have come to the rescue for those stranded on a deserted island; In April, three men were rescued in Micronesia after using palm fronds to write “HELP” in the sand.

US Coast Guard

These Guys Were Rescued From A Deserted Island By Writing “HELP” In The Sand

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT