Police Find Secret, Bloodstained Room After Ohio Woman Is Abducted And Killed

Authorities fear the suspect in Sierah Joughin's death may have killed others.

Police in Ohio investigating the abduction and killing of a 20-year-old woman discovered a secret room hidden at the back of a suspect's barn, with blood on the walls and restraints for holding people against their will, authorities said.

The grim discovery was made by officers investigating the death of Sierah Joughin, who disappeared while riding her bicycle in Fulton County, near Toledo, on July 19.

Her bike was discovered abandoned in a corn field in Amboy Township where deputies found evidence of a struggle, including crops knocked over, a screwdriver, and a motorcycle helmet covered with blood, according to a search warrant executed by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.



The warrants, provided to BuzzFeed News by a Fulton County clerk, were made public after legal action by the Toledo Blade newspaper.

Joughin's body was found July 22 in a shallow grave roughly a mile away from the corn field where her bike was discovered.



According to authorities, as deputies interviewed neighbors, James Worley, 57, told them that at the time of Joughin's disappearance his motorcycle broke down and he pushed it into the corn field, where he found two bicycles. He said he lost his helmet and screwdriver at the scene.