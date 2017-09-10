Officials Are Pleading With Floridians Not To Fire Guns At Hurricane Irma

"YO SO THIS GOOFY," reads the description for the Facebook event with some 27,000 listed attendees. "LOOKING WINDY HEADASS NAMED IRMA SAID THEY PULLING UP ON US, LETS SHOW IRMA THAT WE SHOOT FIRST 😤😤😤"

Ryon Edwards was tired of seeing nothing but "panic and hysteria" over Hurricane Irma overrun his Facebook feed. So he decided to lighten things up.

Last Tuesday, the 22-year-old welder and musician from DeLand in central Florida, made a Facebook event called "Shoot at Hurricane Irma."

He was bored that night, he said, so he made the event and then invited 200 people.

"My news feed was nothing but panic and hysteria about the storm, understandably, and I just wanted to try to give out a laugh or two in troubling times," Edwards told BuzzFeed News.

When he checked it 24 hours later, 5,000 people said they were attending.

By Saturday, 25,000 people had RSVP'd and 54,000 others said they were interested.

The event's discussion was overflowing with people sharing jokes and memes as to how Americans, specifically Floridians, were going to fight the massive, unprecedented hurricane barreling right toward them.