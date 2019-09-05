It’s Been 23 Years Since Walmart’s Feud With Sheryl Crow, And She Still Has Thoughts On Its Gun Sales

Almost 23 years after Walmart banned a Sheryl Crow album from its stores after she sang about its gun sales, the singer has weighed in on the retailer’s decision this week to stop selling some ammunition and weapons.

Earlier this week, Walmart announced that following the shooting deaths of 22 people at one of its El Paso, Texas, stores last month, and the deaths of two employees at a Mississippi store days earlier, the company would no longer sell handguns, handgun ammunition, or ammunition that can be used in military-style assault rifles. The company is also requesting customers not to openly carry firearms in its stores and calling on Congress to debate a ban on assault weapons.



The moves have been condemned by the National Rifle Association but have won praise from gun control activists — as well as Crow.

“I was so happy to see Walmart take the stance that it did and how just forward-thinking and responsible it was to take that stance and to stop selling guns,” Crow told BuzzFeed News during a Thursday interview on AM to DM.

In 1996, Walmart banned Crow’s album, Sheryl Crow, due to a lyric in a song which falsely suggested the company sold guns to children. “Watch out sister / Watch out brother / Watch our children as they kill each other / With a gun they bought at the Walmart discount stores,” Crow sang in the song “Love Is a Good Thing.”