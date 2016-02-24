Sheriff's Deputy Killed, Two Others Injured In Colorado Eviction Shootout

The Park County deputy had been on the force for 13 years.

Deputies with @jeffcosheriffco & Park County just left Deer Creek Elementary near the home in #Bailey.

A sheriff's deputy was fatally shot, and two other deputies seriously wounded, as they tried to serve an eviction notice in rural Colorado on Wednesday, officials said.

The SWAT team is at the house. #ParkCoShooting

The man was later identified as Martin Wirth, who was killed in the shootout.

Cpl. Nate Carrigan, a deputy who has worked with the Park County Sheriff's Office for 13 years, died at the scene.

Two others were also injured. Master Patrol Deputy Kolby Marin, an 11-year veteran in Park County, was flown to a hospital for surgery after being shot multiple times in the lower extremities, authorities said. Marin's injuries were described as life-threatening.

Capt. Mark Hancock, a 21-year veteran of the department, was grazed by a bullet at his ear.