Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Paid An Emotional Tribute To Her After She Lost Wimbledon

news

"Just getting started."

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 14, 2018, at 3:58 p.m. ET

This is tennis queen Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, one of the cofounders of Reddit.

Pool New / Reuters

Together, they have an adorable baby girl named Olympia.

Instagram: @serenawilliams

On Saturday, Williams faced Germany's Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon final.

Andrew Boyers / Reuters

It's been a long road to recovery for Williams, who almost died after giving birth just 10 months ago.

Andrew Boyers / Reuters
Kerber proved the better player on Saturday, winning the match 6–3, 6–3.

Toby Melville / Reuters

"I was really happy to get this far," Williams said after the match, her voice wavering with emotion.

Pool / Reuters

"It's obviously disappointing, but I can't be disappointed. I have so much to look forward to. I'm literally just getting started," she said.

"To all the moms out there, I was playing for you today, and I tried," she said.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon

"I was really happy to get this far. For all the moms out there, I was playing for you today" Grace, poise and emotion. A runner-up's interview given by a true champion. @SerenaWilliams 👏 #Wimbledon https://t.co/jjtw3cWyEq

Fans took to social media to share their admiration and awe for Williams for making it to the final to begin with.

Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 @cmclymer

Seriously, Serena Williams is the greatest athlete in the world. An entirely appropriate conclusion after almost dying in childbirth, having to recover while being a new parent, and STILL making it to the Wimbledon Final at 36. That’s astonishing.

Tika Sumpter @iamtikasumpter

Serena Williams is an absolute inspiration to us all, especially mama’s.

Androgynous✨ @LauVanni

Serena Williams almost died giving birth to her child and then went back to business. She’s IS the greatest. Fuck whoever says otherwise.

But Ohanian also paid his own moving tribute to his wife.

Instagram: @alexisohanian

"Days after our baby girl was born, I kissed my wife goodbye before surgery and neither of us knew if she would be coming back," he wrote in an Instagram post. "We just wanted her to survive — 10 months later, she's in the #Wimbledon final."

Andrew Couldridge / Reuters
After congratulating Kerber, he said his wife "will be holding a trophy again soon — she's got the greatest one waiting at home for her."

Instagram: @serenawilliams

"Our family knows she'll win many more trophies, too," he wrote. "She's just getting started. And I couldn't be more proud."

Andrew Boyers / Reuters
