OMG Queen Of Tennis Serena Williams Just Revealed She Is Pregnant

"20 weeks."

By David Mack

Last updated on April 19, 2017, at 7:23 p.m. ET

Posted on April 19, 2017, at 11:26 a.m. ET

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Sound the baby alarm, because Serena Williams is pregnant!! 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

"I am happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this fall," a representative for the tennis pro told BuzzFeed News.

Earlier on Wednesday, Williams revealed her baby bump on Snapchat with the simple caption "20 weeks."

But about 15 minutes later, Williams deleted the snap from her story?!? WHAT?!?

Williams announced her engagement to Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian back in December.

The tennis star — who is verified on Reddit — shared the news of their engagement on the forum /r/isaidyes on Dec. 29, adding this picture.

She also shared the romantic story of the marriage proposal:

I came home
A little late
Someone had a bag packed for me
And a carriage awaited
Destination: Rome
To escort me to my very own “charming”
Back to where our stars first collided
And now it was full circle
At the same table we first met by chance
This time he made it not by chance
But by choice
Down on one knee
He said 4 words
And
r/isaidyes

The couple have kept their relationship very private, but they reportedly met at a lunch in October 2015. In July, after Williams won her 22nd Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, Ohanian congratulated her on Instagram:

“Our queen stopped by center court today. 👑 So proud of you, @serenawilliams. 22 looks good on you,” he wrote.

Just two days ago, Williams shared this snap on Instagram of the happy couple.

Congrats!!

