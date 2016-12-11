Republican, Democratic Senators Demand Inquiry Into Russian Election Interference

Trump says it's time to "move on," but these high-profile senators don't agree.

Two days after President-elect Donald Trump dismissed reports of Russian interference in the US election and urged people to "move on," a bipartisan group of leading senators is calling for an inquiry into whether Kremlin-orchestrated cyberattacks swayed the race.

"Our democratic institutions have been targeted," Republican Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham, and Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Jack Reed said Sunday in a joint statement. "Recent reports of Russian interference in our election should alarm every American."

The lawmakers' statement came after media reports on Friday suggested Russian spies engaged in hacking in a bid to boost Trump's chance of victory. Unnamed officials told the Washington Post the CIA believes Moscow was working to get Trump elected by hacking, and then publishing, emails from top Democrats. Separately, the New York Times reported that Republican National Committee emails were also hacked by Russian spies, but "conspicuously" not made public. The RNC has denied their emails were hacked.

"[The New York Times] ran with an inconclusive unnamed source that the RNC was hacked when the RNC wasn't hacked," Trump's chief of staff and outgoing RNC chairman Reince Priebus told Fox News on Sunday. "[It] is all part of this, I would imagine, this media play that somehow a 306 electoral vote landslide is somehow not legitimate."

In response to the articles, Trump late Friday released an extraordinary statement dismissing the reports while simultaneously attacking the credibility of US intelligence officials.

“These are the same people that said Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction,” a statement released by Trump’s advisors said. “The election ended a long time ago in one of the biggest Electoral College victories in history. It’s now time to move on and ‘Make America Great Again.’” (In fact, Trump’s margin of victory in the electoral college was not particularly large when compared to previous elections.)