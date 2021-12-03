What’s The Deal With The Music On “Selling Sunset”?

With the show’s “girlboss” songs becoming a meme, Selling Sunset ’s music supervisor revealed how they look for music that has themes of “female empowerment” and is “feisty.” And, yes, all the songs are real.

Netflix Christine Quinn and Jason Oppenheim tour a mansion in the Selling Sunset Season 4 premiere.

When Christine Quinn makes her first appearance in the fourth season of Selling Sunset, it’s a moment of high camp. We’ve just watched a scene where — like most of the show — the other ladies in the Oppenheim Group real estate agency have been talking breathlessly about her. Now, she’s stepping out of a yellow Lamborghini to an $8 million property in the Hollywood Hills that looks like a drug lord’s palace. She’s heavily pregnant and looks impossibly glamorous, wearing a sleek black dress, a bedazzled blazer with arched shoulder pads, and a “chair purse” that she admits can’t actually hold anything.

She has attitude. She’s a boss. She means business. Underscoring the moment is an electric bass-heavy bop with seemingly nonsensical lyrics: “Take my name out of your mouth / I don’t want to hear you talking when you’re around / ‘Cause everywhere I go it’s like you’re always there / But I don’t want to hear it / ‘Cause everybody wants a piece of what I got.” Like practically all the music in the show, “I Got Mine” is not a song you’ve likely ever heard before. And while its lyrics may be nonsense, they somehow perfectly meet the moment — and that’s exactly the point. “It’s ‘gaslight, gatekeep, girlboss’ vibes, 100%,” said Colby Lapolla, one of the song’s writers. “It’s been very funny to watch Twitter, and I feel like so many people have been talking about the music. They don’t understand that we know this is garbage.”

Wrote this song with @colbylapolla & Andrew Hansen and I couldn't imagine a better moment for it than @XtineQuinn in all her glory. "I Got Mine" in the opening title scene for the new @SellingSunset_ season 4. Thank you to @Lyric_House for this one 🙏🏻 Twitter: @imichaelmcquaid

Since the latest season of the Netflix reality drama premiered last month, many fans have been wondering about the show’s “over the top” and “WILD” music. An average episode can feature snippets of around 15 songs, which usually serve as transitions as the ladies make glamorous exits from cars or tour luxury properties. They can, admittedly, all start to sound the same after a while.

“The stock music in Selling Sunset is like music from a mall in hell,” writer Bolu Babalola tweeted. “They sound like songs except really not? Distinctly genreless.” “It’s like if someone wrote pop songs for aliens,” tweeted Lindsey Adler, a writer for the Athletic.

No show is doing The Uncanny as an aesthetic better than Selling Sunset. The dialogue…almost human conversation. The faces…already yassified. The soundtrack…pop music, but not quite. It’s so proximate to human experience without ever fully landing there. Twitter: @RajivKMenon

Parodies of the Selling Sunset song lyrics have also become something of a recurring joke online, with many mocking the seemingly random collection of girlboss buzzwords.



None of the songs on Selling Sunset are recognisable and yet they all go like this: I’m A 🎺gIrlbOss💪👄aNd I’m💸 SpEnDinG 💰mOnEy💵gET oUt 👠My wAy cAuSe 🏠i’M a bAd 😘aSs bItCh 💅lEt’s 🚗SlAy Twitter: @laurenm345

all the songs on selling sunset are like “if you don’t know about me then you’re gonna learn a lesson/ i’m making big deals and freezing my eggs and no it’s not depressin’” Twitter: @clairelizzie

Every song on Selling Sunset Twitter: @gossipbabies

A few songs I wrote that are featured in this season of Selling Sunset! Twitter: @joecastlebaker

Carrie Hughes, the music supervisor on Selling Sunset, acknowledges the songs tend to share certain themes and sounds, but she insists they’re each unique. “It’s not really the same for me, because I work in music,” she said. “They have the same vibe, but they don’t sound the same to me.”

Hughes’ job is a big one. A 10-episode season might contain as many as 150 songs, as well as hundreds of other musical cues without lyrics. Hughes needs to listen to thousands of tracks to find the right tune that an editor can then cut footage to. Sometimes an editor needs a specific sound for an emotional moment — say, a fight or tearful breakdown — so Hughes will send along options. Otherwise, she has a playlist ready to go of dozens of “female empowerment” songs that can be used for any transition where the lyrics don’t matter. She said, that showrunner Adam DiVello, who also created Laguna Beach and The Hills, has a strict rule that they never repeat a song. “The showrunner definitely wanted ‘female empowerment’ [as a theme],” Hughes explained. “The other main word that gets thrown around is ‘feisty.’ So we kind of have two styles of female empowerment. One is just ‘helping all women,’ ‘we’re great,’ ‘we can do this,’ and then there’s more feisty, like, ‘I’m better than you’ vibes.” “It has a very city, trendy, cool vibe that is kind of universal,” said Jennifer Smith, who worked with Hughes on seasons 2 and 3, “so it doesn’t matter if you’re watching it in the UK, you can still identify with it even if you’ve never been to LA. It’s a universal sonic texture language.” The reason Selling Sunset is full of music you’ve never heard before is thus a practical one. It features an astonishing amount of music, and there’s only so much money to spend. “We don’t have the budget for Ariana or Beyoncé or Rihanna,” Hughes said. “We would love to, but we definitely don’t.”

Netflix Mary Fitzgerald and Chrishell Stause in Selling Sunset

To find music, Hughes speaks with various licensing companies, who themselves search for artists whose music they can sell to productions. Ty Salazar, the vice president of creative licensing for film and TV at Position Music, said his company controls the publishing rights for about 20,000 songs — 26 of which are featured in the latest season of Selling Sunset. “I would say they’re all bouncy pop,” he said of the Selling Sunset tunes. “They are all songs with drive and swagger. Typically, they have a female empowerment lyric or feel. There’s lyrics about being glamorous, being the best — that sort of thing.” He added, “We are always looking for what the majority of our clients need at the moment. Right now, this kind of female empowerment, drive songs with swagger is a very big need, and it’s kind of become our speciality.” Some musicians effectively make writing for licensing companies their full-time job. Knowing what the market demands, they’ll happily work with producers to pump out a supply of tunes in exchange for being paid each time the music is featured in a show or movie. Unlike other music, the point of these songs isn’t necessarily to get played on the radio — but that can actually be somewhat freeing, said Lapolla, the musician whose song was featured in Christine’s intro scene. “There’s not the pressure of like, I need to express myself right now. What do I want to say? What am I feeling? It’s fun to write stuff like this that is just fun,” she said. “We still write it with the intention that we want to release it as an artist,” said Michael McQuaid, a singer who partnered with Lapolla to form a group called Girl Fieri to write more music for licensing, “but we think at the back of our heads, How do we mold it to be a little more TV-friendly?”

Courtesy of Girl Fieri, Courtesy of Chamie Girl Fieri and Chamie