Sleepy School Board Races? Not In The Year Of Critical Race Theory And COVID.

Riding a wave of anger, right-wing activists hope upcoming school board races will be a litmus test for their supporters’ energy heading into next year’s midterms.

Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters Opponents of critical race theory protest outside of the Loudoun County School Board headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia, on June 22, 2021.

Morry Gash / AP Supporters to recall the entire Mequon-Thiensville School District board wave at cars outside Homestead High School Monday on Aug. 23, 2021, in Mequon, Wisconsin.

One sign of how energized and organized these voters are is the number of school board members who are now battling recall efforts, not simply periodic elections. Ballotpedia, a nonpartisan election-tracking website, is following at least 82 school board recall efforts against 212 board members across the country — roughly three times higher than in previous years. Recall proponents have successfully gained enough signatures to put at least eight school board members on the ballot again on Nov. 2 — four of whom are from Wisconsin’s Mequon-Thiensville district in the northern Milwaukee suburbs. Further north in Manitowoc County, Jeanette Deschene is working to recall two members of her school board. She is hoping the results of the Mequon-Thiensville recall will help her get the signatures she needs to begin in Manitowoc. Deschene has begun homeschooling her 8- and 10-year-old children because she objected to school masking requirements and believes, without evidence, that people are trying to teach critical race theory in local schools. “What I hear from our opposition is that they want the truth of our history to be taught in schools and that comes with white supremacy and white privilege, which creates division at a young age,” she said. “There are two sides to that. At what age is it appropriate to introduce some of those truths?” (Deschene later clarified she does not believe concepts of white supremacy and white privilege were necessarily historical truths.) Both members who Deschene is working to unseat, Meredith Sauer and board president Dave Nickels, told BuzzFeed News they were not working to introduce CRT into Manitowoc schools. Nickels said he’d never even heard of it until it was brought up by a member of the public at a school board meeting. “CRT is clearly being used as a vehicle to threaten the public,” he said. “I believe there are foundations who are funding a concerted national movement to overturn local school boards by misleading district voters,” Sauer said. “CRT has become a centralized focus to rally behind to unite and shift back to where some feel more comfortable.” Citing the pandemic in particular, Sauer said, “There is no doubt that the last few years have shifted a discussion that used to be apolitical and has driven school board candidates to become more politicized.” The school board races are coming after almost two years of a loud national battle over history. The New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize–winning 1619 Project outraged top conservatives who objected to extra emphasis being placed on the legacy of slavery in the US. In response, then-president Trump established a “national commission to promote patriotic education” that he dubbed the 1776 Commission. The murder of George Floyd in 2020 sparked nationwide protests and counterprotests that further fueled the fight over history. Looking for the opportunity to keep his base engaged and angry amid a tough election, Trump and his allies cited the removal of statues of enslavers around the world as evidence “that the history and culture of our great country [is] being ripped apart." Although Trump lost, the racial division remained, said Heather DuBois Bourenane, executive director of the Wisconsin Public Education Network, a nonpartisan group that advocates for public schools in that state. “After the fall elections, there was a certain brand of racism that was looking for a new home, and it has certainly found it in the current attacks on equitable schooling,” DuBois Bourenane said. “I find that extremely disturbing.” Educators have been insistent that critical race theory is not taught to children in US K–12 schools. Still, CRT has become something of a catchall boogeyman for any educational discussion of equality or diversity. “It’s unfortunate that CRT has been hijacked and used as a tool to stir up emotion and fear and divisiveness in our community when it’s not even being taught in our schools,” said Del Pacio, with the NSBA. Del Pacio, who also serves as a board member in Arizona’s Tolleson Union High School District​, blames federal politicians for what he sees as the poisoning of local races. “The many conspiracy theories floated by our elected officials and the last president have definitely seeped into local government and local elections, and because of this rhetoric, we’re definitely seeing more unruliness,” he said. “Education should be nonpartisan, and because of what’s happening at the national stage, it’s becoming partisan.”

Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters Robin Steenman, chair of the local chapter of Moms for Liberty, delivers a public comment against critical race theory during a school board meeting in Franklin, Tennessee, on Aug. 16, 2021.