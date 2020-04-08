Emily Hampshire, Stevie From "Schitt's Creek," Opened Up About The Show's Emotional Finale

Pop TV

After six seasons of some of the sweetest comedy on TV, the finale of Schitt's Creek aired on Tuesday night and, boy, was it emotional. In case you missed it (SPOILERS AHEAD!), the wedding day of David Rose (Dan Levy) and Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid) is thrown into disarray by a rainstorm that causes their penny-farthing-riding officiant to cancel on them. So David's mother Moira (Catherine O'Hara) steps in to perform the ceremony, dressed in her finest papal-inspired couture. After the big day, the family bids a teary farewell to Moira and Johnny (Eugene Levy) as they leave Schitt's Creek for Hollywood so Moira can return to her soap opera. "The last scene we shot was the last scene of the show," Emily Hampshire, who plays Stevie, told BuzzFeed News' Twitter show AM to DM to promote her new Quibi project, 50 States of Fright. "So you can see a lot going on in that." "It’s not just the characters… It’s also us saying goodbye to each other," she said.

.@EmilyHampshire on filming the final episode of @SchittsCreek, don't mind us we're just casually sobbing over here 💕

Hampshire, who has been on the show since it began in 2015, said filming the final few episodes was an emotional experience because the cast had grown so close. "You would have wished you didn’t have a heart because it was being ripped out of your chest and set free to die," she joked. After filming wrapped, Dan Levy even flew the entire cast to a villa in Tuscany for two weeks. "It was bittersweet because I think we all realized how lucky we are to have been part of something that is so — as I say this, I realize that people say this sometimes about shows they’ve been on because you feel you have to say, ‘I’m so grateful’ — but this is true," said Hampshire. "We’re so grateful to have been a part of this show. We genuinely like each other."

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images Emily Hampshire at the SAG awards in January.