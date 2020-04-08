Emily Hampshire, Stevie From "Schitt's Creek," Opened Up About The Show's Emotional Finale
Those tears in the final scene were 100% real.
After six seasons of some of the sweetest comedy on TV, the finale of Schitt's Creek aired on Tuesday night and, boy, was it emotional.
In case you missed it (SPOILERS AHEAD!), the wedding day of David Rose (Dan Levy) and Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid) is thrown into disarray by a rainstorm that causes their penny-farthing-riding officiant to cancel on them. So David's mother Moira (Catherine O'Hara) steps in to perform the ceremony, dressed in her finest papal-inspired couture. After the big day, the family bids a teary farewell to Moira and Johnny (Eugene Levy) as they leave Schitt's Creek for Hollywood so Moira can return to her soap opera.
"The last scene we shot was the last scene of the show," Emily Hampshire, who plays Stevie, told BuzzFeed News' Twitter show AM to DM to promote her new Quibi project, 50 States of Fright. "So you can see a lot going on in that."
"It’s not just the characters… It’s also us saying goodbye to each other," she said.
Hampshire, who has been on the show since it began in 2015, said filming the final few episodes was an emotional experience because the cast had grown so close.
"You would have wished you didn’t have a heart because it was being ripped out of your chest and set free to die," she joked.
After filming wrapped, Dan Levy even flew the entire cast to a villa in Tuscany for two weeks.
"It was bittersweet because I think we all realized how lucky we are to have been part of something that is so — as I say this, I realize that people say this sometimes about shows they’ve been on because you feel you have to say, ‘I’m so grateful’ — but this is true," said Hampshire. "We’re so grateful to have been a part of this show. We genuinely like each other."
For Hampshire, the professional relationship and friendship between her character and Johnny as they work at the motel together is the thing she'll miss the most. "It’s this dynamic that I think is the loveliest thing I’ve ever experienced," she said.
She'll also miss the messages from fans about how the show helped them when they were going through chemo or coming out to their parents. "I feel like it’s such a safe space for so many people," she added.
"Dan, from the beginning, his mandate was, ‘There will be no homophobia in Schitt’s Creek,’ and the town will never be the butt of a joke," she said. "I think that environment and these characters has bred this show with this heart that doesn’t sacrifice its humor for that. It’s still super funny, but there’s no mean. It’s kind comedy."
She also said she thinks it's "weirdly serendipitous" that the show is ending now amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"I feel like if people are — they’re either in quarantine with their families or they’re in quarantine alone and Schitt’s has been a thing that people have said has brought their family together, and people who are alone have said Schitt’s has been their chosen family," she said. "I think it’s perfect."
-
David Mack is a deputy director of breaking news for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.