Trump's New Communications Director Says He's Deleting Tweets, But Here Are Some Old Ones

Pro-choice, pro–fighting climate change, and anti-Russia.

By David Mack

Last updated on July 22, 2017, at 2:16 p.m. ET

Posted on July 21, 2017, at 3:19 p.m. ET

On Saturday, a day after he was appointed White House communications director (leading press secretary Sean Spicer to resign), Anthony Scaramucci said he would delete old tweets.

Twitter: @Scaramucci

Scaramucci has been using Twitter since 2009, tweeting more than 16,000 times.

It was not immediately clear as to which old tweets he was intending to delete, but we preserved these ones anyway.

1. (Since deleted)

Twitter: @Scaramucci

2. (Since deleted)

Twitter: @Scaramucci
3.

Twitter: @Scaramucci

4.

Twitter: @Scaramucci

5.

Twitter: @Scaramucci

6.

Twitter: @Scaramucci
7.

Twitter: @Scaramucci

8.

Twitter: @Scaramucci

9.

Twitter: @Scaramucci

10.

Twitter: @Scaramucci
11.

Twitter: @Scaramucci

12. (Since deleted)

Twitter: @Scaramucci

