Jake Tapper Burned This Republican For His CNN Joke And People Were Shook
Sassy Jake is the best Jake.
In case you slept through yesterday, Washington is currently in meltdown mode after President Trump on Tuesday fired FBI Director James Comey.
The White House said Comey had lost the public's confidence over his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation — but Democrats (and some Republicans) are concerned that Trump firing the guy leading an investigation into his campaign's possible ties to Russia is sketchy AF.
Trump says Democrats upset by Comey's sacking are being hypocritical since many were angry at the former FBI director's treatment of Clinton. This line of argument was also picked up Wednesday by former Arkansas governor and frequent presidential hopeful Mike Huckabee.
Writing on Twitter, Huckabee blasted CNN for going into wall-to-wall coverage over the Comey news.
There's just one problem with Huckabee's lame dad joke tweet: CNN is spelled, well, CNN and not CCN.
This fact was not lost on CNN anchor Jake Tapper, who retweeted Huckabee and added this simple burn.
People were HERE for Tapper's sassiness.
They loved his shade...
And praised him for the burn.
Some also dragged Huckabee for seemingly not understanding how the alphabet works.
And Samantha Bee's Full Frontal program piled on for good measure.
Huckabee has actually been tweeting a bunch of conservative dad jokes lately.
😐
😑
Help us, Sassy Jake. You're our only hope.
