Nicolas Sarkozy Will Not Be The Next French President After A Bruising Primary Loss

The former French leader came in third in Sunday's poll of Republican party voters.

Nicolas Sarkozy's hopes of a political comeback were dashed on Sunday, when the former French leader came in third in his center-right party's presidential primary poll.

Sarkozy, who lost the presidency to current leader François Hollande in 2012, finished behind François Fillon and Alain Juppé, two former prime ministers, in the ballot of Republican party voters.

"I did not succeed in convincing a majority of voters," Sarkozy told reporters at his Paris campaign headquarters. "I respect and understand their willingness to choose other politicians for the future than me."

He told supporters he would now back Fillon, who gained the most votes on Sunday, in the second round of primaries.

Fillon, who had not been considered one of the early favorites, started climbing in the polls in recent weeks.