Sarah Palin Spoke About David And Goliath (And “The Masked Singer”) As She Testified In Her Lawsuit Against The NYT

At the heart of Palin’s lawsuit against the Times and former opinion editor James Bennet, is an editorial the newspaper ran on June 14, 2017, some 12 hours after a Bernie Sanders supporter opened fire on a group of Republican congressmen practicing at a Virginia baseball field, wounding Rep. Steve Scalise. The editorial compared that shooting to the 2011 one in Arizona, which had seriously injured Rep. Gabby Giffords and killed six others.

“The link to political incitement was clear,” read the language Bennet added to the piece during his editing process, referring to the Arizona shooting and a 2010 map produced by Palin’s PAC that featured gun crosshairs over the districts of Democrats like Giffords who had voted for Obamacare and were up for reelection in competitive races.

But, as critics of the paper soon pointed out after the editorial ran online that night, there was no established link between that map and the gunman in the Giffords shooting, who had a mental illness.

In his testimony on Wednesday, Bennet told the court he had inartfully expressed the point he was trying to make about heated political rhetoric in the runup to the Giffords shooting. Only the gunman and his “derangement” were to blame for the attack, Bennet said, but the Palin PAC map was still indirectly connected to the incident because it expressly named and targeted Giffords.

"I’ve regretted this pretty much every day since I meant it was simply a connection to this larger environment,” Bennet said Wednesday of his original choice of words. “If I thought it caused the violence, I would’ve used the word ‘caused.’ It would have saved me a couple of words.”

The crosshairs map was criticized for its gun imagery when it was first published by Palin’s PAC and then again in the wake of the Giffords shooting. Palin told the court on Thursday she found those criticisms at the time to be “mortifying” and untruthful. The Arizona shooting had particularly horrified her, she said, because one of the victims, 9-year-old Christina-Taylor Green, was roughly the same age as Palin’s daughter Piper.

The symbols map, she conceded, could be viewed as being crosshairs, but could also be seen as “emojis,” “surveyor’s markers,” or “bullseyes,” she argued. It was not, she said, urging violence.

“I took issue with the interpretation that anybody would have that it was some kind of call to violence,” Palin said.

When the Times referenced the map in its 2017 editorial, Palin said she felt the newspaper was politicizing a tragedy. Earlier that day, she had given an interview to the conservative website Breitbart (which she then reposted to her own website) warning the media and others against blaming Sanders for the actions of his supporter. Now, she said, the Times had done just that.

“The New York Times — the be all and end all, the loud voice in media — had already taken that knee jerk reaction and I felt was trying to score political points,” she said.

In a confusing moment of testimony, Palin contended this was not the first time the newspaper had printed the false assertion. When the Times attorneys objected, Judge Jed Rakoff felt compelled to intervene, asking Palin whether she was saying the newspaper had printed this falsehood before. “Precisely,” she said, accusing them of having “led the charge” in trying to connect the map and the Arizona shooting before the 2017 attack.

But in a moment that recalled the vague answers she famously gave to journalist Katie Couric in 2008 about what newspapers she read, Palin was again unable to cite any specific examples. This bizarre testimony prompted an almost 20-minute break wherein the judge and opposing counsel conferred in a separate room, while Palin sat quietly in the witness box before the jury.