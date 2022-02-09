Sarah Palin Testified In Her Libel Trial After An NYT Editor Said He “Regretted” What He Wrote About Her

Sarah Palin began giving testimony in a Manhattan federal court on Wednesday as part of her defamation lawsuit against the New York Times and its former opinion editor James Bennet over a 2017 editorial that falsely suggested there was a link of incitement between a deadly mass shooting and her political action committee.



The former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican nominee for vice president took the stand for only 15 minutes before the court adjourned for the day, providing the jury of nine New Yorkers brief details about her family and her rise in politics. She will continue testifying on Thursday.

Palin said she is still “holding down the fort in Wasilla” — the town near Anchorage where she began her political career, first in city council then as mayor — looking after her youngest son, who is disabled, as a “single mom.” (She and ex-husband Todd Palin finalized their divorce in 2020. She was photographed arriving to court on Wednesday holding hands with former NFL player Ron Duguay.)

She then briefly described how she came to be selected by the late Sen. John McCain to be his running mate against Barack Obama and Joe Biden. "I didn’t know I was being pursued until I was called and asked if I wanted to meet with Sen. McCain the next day,” said Palin, recalling how she flew immediately to Arizona to meet him. “Right then they asked me if I would run and I was very, very honored and excited."

According to excerpts of a new book by New York Times political reporter Jeremy W. Peters that were released this week, the moment McCain picked Palin — who would later come under fire for her lack of experience and knowledge of national and international affairs — he mimed shaking a pair of dice and told advisers, “Fuck it. Let’s do it.”

In her testimony, Palin seemed to concede that the McCain camp didn’t fully grasp what they were getting into by picking her. "I was thrust into a different kind of spotlight. I was very, very used to local government,” she said. "I don't think they were prepared for me necessarily because I was new to the national stage.”