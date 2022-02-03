“Give Us A Fair Shot,” Sarah Palin’s Attorney Asked A Jury In Her Libel Case Against The New York Times

MANHATTAN — When former Alaska governor Sarah Palin entered the room full of potential jurors in federal court on Thursday, several people in the crowd sat up straight and craned their necks to gain a glimpse of the 2008 Republican nominee for vice president. Two women turned to each other and whispered excitedly.



“The parties in this case are well known,” Judge Jed Rakoff warned the potential jurors, acknowledging they were likely to have preconceived views of Palin and the New York Times, which she is suing for libel.

“What is central to every jury is the American sense of fair play,” the judge continued. “Jurors of course have all sorts of views, but when they become jurors they put their views aside.”

Once the jury of nine had been chosen among the 82 potentials, Palin’s attorney Shane Vogt began his opening statement by telling the court his team had “eyes wide open.”

“We’re keenly aware of the fact we’re fighting an uphill battle in terms of initial reaction,” he told the jury of five women and four men, who hail from all over New York City — an area not generally seen as a bastion of the right-wing politics Palin is most famous for.

“Give us a fair shot,” he said. “Nothing more, nothing less. We’re not here trying to win your votes for Gov. Palin or any of her policies.”

Palin is suing the Times over a 2017 editorial entitled “America’s Lethal Politics,” which she argues defames her by alleging she incited the 2011 Arizona shooting that seriously injured then–member of Congress Gabby Giffords and killed six others. The piece incorrectly asserted a “clear” link of “political incitement” between the shooter and a 2010 map published by Palin’s political action committee that featured rifle crosshairs over several vulnerable Democratic districts, including Giffords'. No such link was ever found between the map and that shooter, who had mental illness and no clear political views, aside from a long-running fixation on Giffords.

The editorial was published online on June 14, 2017, hours after a Bernie Sanders supporter opened fire on Republican members of Congress practicing for a baseball game, seriously injuring Rep. Steve Scalise.

As Times attorney David Axelrod told the jury, the newspaper amended the two incorrect sentences of the 12-paragraph piece and issued a prominent correction roughly 12 hours after it was published. He said James Bennet, the editor in charge of the opinion section at the time, never meant to convey that Palin was responsible for the shooting and had barely slept that night as he agonized over the error. “There is no doubt that the Times made a regrettable error,” Axelrod said in opening statements.

But he also argued that Palin had not suffered any harm as a result of the editorial, stating that she went on to be paid for speeches and even appeared in 2020 as a contestant on The Masked Singer.