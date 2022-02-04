A Surprise Name Came Up At The Sarah Palin V. New York Times Trial: Kathy Griffin

The nine jury members who will decide Sarah Palin’s defamation lawsuit against the New York Times were treated to a voyeuristic, behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the newspaper’s editorial department on Friday.



In a federal courtroom in downtown Manhattan, Times writer Elizabeth Williamson testified in exhaustive detail how she worked with multiple colleagues and editors over the course of June 14, 2017, as she wrote the first draft of an editorial in response to a mass shooting that targeted Republican members of Congress earlier that day at a Virginia baseball field.

One name that arose that jurors probably did not expect to hear: Kathy Griffin.

Palin attorney Shane Vogt had Williamson acknowledge that the editorial condemning overheated political rhetoric, “America’s Lethal Politics,” did not mention the comedian’s stunt photo featuring her holding a mock bloodied, severed head of former president Donald Trump.

That photo sparked widespread outrage when it was published on May 30, 2017 — about two weeks before the baseball shooting, which was carried out by a Bernie Sanders supporter.

Palin’s team has attempted to portray the newspaper staff as acting with an anti-Republican, anti-Palin bias when they published the editorial, which falsely referenced a “clear” link of “political incitement” between a Palin political action committee map and the 2011 shooting in Arizona that injured Gabby Giffords and killed six others. (No such link was ever found.)

But Times attorney David Axelrod (not to be confused with the former adviser to Barack Obama) then had Williamson acknowledge that Griffin is a comedian, not a politician.

“Did ‘America’s Lethal Politics’ address things that comedians were saying?” he asked.

“No,” Williamson replied. “It was addressing political rhetoric and two shootings of members of Congress.”

Reached for comment about her name being brought up at trial, Griffin told BuzzFeed News, “I am thrilled to have the distinguished honor of being one of the reasons that Sarah Palin will lose this case in federal court.”