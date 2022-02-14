A Judge Said He Will Throw Out Sarah Palin's Defamation Lawsuit Against The New York Times

A federal judge on Monday said he will dismiss a defamation lawsuit brought by Sarah Palin against the New York Times, saying the former Alaska governor had failed to prove that the newspaper acted with “actual malice.”

“My job is to apply the law. The law here sets a very high standard for actual malice and in this case the court finds that standard has not been met,” US District Court Judge Jed Rakoff told those gathered in his courtroom in downtown Manhattan.

But Rakoff said he would not formally dismiss Palin’s complaint until the jury of nine New Yorkers reaches its verdict. With the expectation that his decision will be appealed, Rakoff said that the court of appeals will then have both his ruling on the law and the jury’s view on the facts and could, if they find him to have ruled in error, then choose to reinstate the verdict, rather than ordering a new trial.

The jury, which has been deliberating since Friday afternoon, has not yet reached a verdict and are not aware of Rakoff’s decision.

The judge’s comments come after the jury heard seven days of evidence and arguments in a wood-paneled courtroom in downtown Manhattan, with Times editors and writers testifying in exhaustive detail about the process of putting together the editorial, “America’s Lethal Politics,” which published on June 14, 2017. The opinion piece was drafted by writer Elizabeth Williamson on behalf of the newspaper editorial board in response to a shooting attack on Republican members of Congress by a Bernie Sanders supporter at a Virginia baseball field earlier that day. The aim of the editorial was to bemoan the deadly result of overheated political rhetoric and easy access to guns, Williamson testified.



But when James Bennet, then the top opinion editor, changed Williamson’s wording about Palin’s PAC and a 2011 shooting in Arizona that injured then-representative Gabby Giffords and killed six others, including a federal judge and a 9-year-old girl.

“The link to political incitement was clear,” Bennet wrote in the editorial, describing a map the PAC had released the prior year that featured crosshairs over the districts of Democrats who had voted for Obamacare and were facing reelection in conservative areas. In fact, no such link existed. The Arizona gunman had a mental illness and had no clear political views save for a yearslong fixation on Giffords.

Bennet testified that he came to deeply regret the wording on which he settled, but added that he was not trying to assert that Palin’s PAC had caused the violence. Instead, he argued, he was saying it was connected to broader violent rhetoric in politics that preceded the shooting.

The Times added a correction to the editorial less than 14 hours after it appeared online, but Palin sued just weeks later.

Supreme Court precedent in a 1964 case involving the same newspaper, New York Times Co. v. Sullivan, shields journalists from liability over honest mistakes they make when covering public officials or figures like Palin. The so-called actual malice standard means reporters are only liable for defamation if they knew the statement was false when they published it or if they had a reckless disregard for its falsity.

Rakoff said that even viewing the case as favorably as possible for Palin, he believed her legal team had not produced evidence to prove that Bennet knew the statement was false or that he thought there was a high probability that it was false and recklessly disregarded it. Sloppy, irresponsible, or negligent reporting was not enough, Rakoff said; Palin had to prove Bennet deliberately avoided learning the truth and she failed to do so.

“The standard is very high and the same standard applies here,” Rakoff said.