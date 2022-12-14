Barack Obama Remembered The Sandy Hook Shooting As The “Single Darkest Day” Of His Presidency

A decade ago on Wednesday, then-president Barack Obama stood in the press briefing room at the White House after yet another mass shooting in a school — this time in Newtown, Connecticut .

“The majority of those who died today were children — beautiful little kids between the ages of 5 and 10 years old,” Obama said, wiping away a tear.

As he tried to continue with his remarks, he struggled, falling into a 10-second silence .

“They had their entire lives ahead of them — birthdays, graduations, weddings, kids of their own,” he eventually continued.

It’s now been 10 years since that fateful day when 20 young children and six staff were shot dead inside Sandy Hook Elementary School .

There had been so many mass shootings in the US prior to that day — and there have been too many devastating massacres since — but Sandy Hook felt particularly distressing because most of the victims were just 6 or 7 years old. At the time, it was the second-deadliest mass shooting in US history.