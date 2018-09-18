BuzzFeed News

Salt Bae Hugged Venezuelan Leader Nicolás Maduro, So Marco Rubio Doxxed Him

Salt Bae Hugged Venezuelan Leader Nicolás Maduro, So Marco Rubio Doxxed Him

By David Mack

Posted on September 18, 2018, at 7:04 a.m. ET

Remember Salt Bae?

Of course you do.

He's Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, who went viral last year for the very extra way that he salted his meats because that was a thing that apparently happened in 2017.

Anyway, Gökçe owns a number of restaurants, including one in the Turkish city of Istanbul, where Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro stopped by Monday to dine on his way back from a recent trip to China.

Salt Bae posted this video to his Twitter account, showing him welcoming Maduro with a big, friendly hug.

Another video showed Salt Bae personally preparing (and presumably salting) Maduro's steak.

There's just one big problem with Maduro: He's in charge of a regime that has thrown Venezuela into chaos.

Federico Parra / AFP / Getty Images

The Latin American country is struggling with shortages of food and medicine, as inflation and crime soar.

Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP / Getty Images

So people were a little pissed that Salt Bae appeared to think Maduro was, well, bae.

Some wondered whether Salt Bae was "uncultured and ignorant."

"Salt Bae is canceled," wrote one person.

Another said he hoped Maduro got food poisoning.

Venezuelan opposition leader Julio Borges shared his thoughts on Twitter.

"While Venezuelans suffer and die of hunger, Nicolás Maduro and [first lady] Cilia enjoy one of the priciest restaurants in the world, all with money stolen from the Venezuelan people," he tweeted.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio was particularly pissed.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

He panned Salt Bae for feeding a dictator.

And he urged his followers to call Salt Bae's Miami restaurant in protest.

Which started a whole new cycle of people accusing Rubio, a public official, of doxxing or harassing a private citizen.

Some noted that in June, Rubio had been opposed to the politicization of "dining" after Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was booted from a restaurant.

This person said Rubio was being hypocritical.

Whatever you thought of Rubio's tweet, the whole thing was undeniably on brand for 2018.

Salt Bae later deleted his social media posts praising Maduro.

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

Representatives for both him and Rubio didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

