Here Are The Winners At The 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Black Panther won the top prize at Sunday night's SAG Awards.
In a boost to its chances at next month's Oscars, Black Panther took home the top prize at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, honoring the best performances on film and TV.
The cast of the Marvel superhero movie — including Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordon, Angela Bassett, Sterling K. Brown, Danai Gurira, and Andy Serkis — took home the prize for Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture.
"To be young, gifted, and black — we all know what it's like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured," said Boseman, arguing the film had changed the Hollywood landscape forever.
The other nominees in the category were A Star Is Born, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Crazy Rich Asians.
The SAG Awards are often considered a good indicator of which actors will go on to Oscars gold.
Last week, Black Panther became the first-ever superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. It was nominated in six other categories, mostly for its technical work. Those awards will be handed out on Feb. 24.
Here's the full list of winners from Sunday's SAG Awards ceremony.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
Winner: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
Winner: Glenn Close, The Wife
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
Winner: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
Winner: Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Amy Adams, VICE
Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
Winner: This Is Us
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid’s Tale
Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Winner: Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Krasinski, Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Winner: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Winner: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Winner: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Winner: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alison Brie, GLOW
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Winner: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Anthony Hopkins, King Lear
Bill Pullman, The Sinner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:
Winner: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Emma Stone, Maniac
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:
Winner: GLOW
Marvel’s Daredevil
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
The Walking Dead
Westworld
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
Winner: Black Panther
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
-
David Mack is a deputy director of breaking news for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.