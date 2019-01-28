BuzzFeed News

Here Are The Winners At The 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Black Panther won the top prize at Sunday night's SAG Awards.

By David Mack

Posted on January 28, 2019, at 5:36 a.m. ET

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In a boost to its chances at next month's Oscars, Black Panther took home the top prize at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, honoring the best performances on film and TV.

The cast of the Marvel superhero movie — including Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordon, Angela Bassett, Sterling K. Brown, Danai Gurira, and Andy Serkis — took home the prize for Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture.

"To be young, gifted, and black — we all know what it's like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured," said Boseman, arguing the film had changed the Hollywood landscape forever.

The other nominees in the category were A Star Is Born, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Crazy Rich Asians.

The SAG Awards are often considered a good indicator of which actors will go on to Oscars gold.

Last week, Black Panther became the first-ever superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. It was nominated in six other categories, mostly for its technical work. Those awards will be handed out on Feb. 24.

Here's the full list of winners from Sunday's SAG Awards ceremony.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Winner: Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

Winner: Glenn Close, The Wife

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Winner: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Winner: Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Amy Adams, VICE

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Winner: This Is Us

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid’s Tale

Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

Winner: Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Krasinski, Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Winner: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Winner: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Winner: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Winner: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alison Brie, GLOW

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Winner: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins, King Lear

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Winner: Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Emma Stone, Maniac

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

Erica Parise /Netflix

Winner: GLOW

Marvel’s Daredevil

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

The Walking Dead

Westworld

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Marvel Studios

Winner: Black Panther

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

