Here Are The Winners At The 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards

In a boost to its chances at next month's Oscars, Black Panther took home the top prize at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, honoring the best performances on film and TV.

The cast of the Marvel superhero movie — including Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordon, Angela Bassett, Sterling K. Brown, Danai Gurira, and Andy Serkis — took home the prize for Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture.

"To be young, gifted, and black — we all know what it's like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured," said Boseman, arguing the film had changed the Hollywood landscape forever.

The other nominees in the category were A Star Is Born, BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Crazy Rich Asians.

The SAG Awards are often considered a good indicator of which actors will go on to Oscars gold.

Last week, Black Panther became the first-ever superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. It was nominated in six other categories, mostly for its technical work. Those awards will be handed out on Feb. 24.

Here's the full list of winners from Sunday's SAG Awards ceremony.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role: