Here Are The Screen Actors Guild Nominees For 2020, Honoring The Best Actors In TV And Movies

Voted on by other actors, the SAG Awards are a good indicator of which performers might go on to win Oscars or Emmys.

By David Mack

Posted on December 11, 2019, at 10:57 a.m. ET

Cast in a Motion Picture

Courtesy of NEON CJ Entertainment

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Andrew Cooper

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Claudette Barius

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Netflix

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Barbara Nitke / Courtesy of STXfilms

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Ensemble in a Drama Series

Merie W. Wallace / HBO

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Courtesy of Netflix

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

HBO

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Steve Schofield/Amazon Studios

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Amazon Studios

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Liam Daniel / HBO

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Helen Sloan / HBO

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

