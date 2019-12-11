Here Are The Screen Actors Guild Nominees For 2020, Honoring The Best Actors In TV And Movies
Voted on by other actors, the SAG Awards are a good indicator of which performers might go on to win Oscars or Emmys.
Cast in a Motion Picture
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Ensemble in a Drama Series
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Andrew Scott, Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Joey King, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avengers: Endgame
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Game of Thrones
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
