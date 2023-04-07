S Club 7 Star Paul Cattermole Has Been Found Dead Just Weeks After A Reunion Tour Was Announced

Paul Cattermole, one of the members of the ’90s British pop group S Club 7, was found dead on Thursday, according to the band. He was 46.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son and brother Paul Cattermole," read a statement from Cattermole’s family and bandmates published by the BBC .

The singer was found at his home on Thursday in Dorset, England. According to the statement, local police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

On the band’s official Instagram page , the surviving S Club 7 members said they were “truly devastated” by Cattermole’s passing.

“There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel,” the group said in a statement. “We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us.”