Fans of Ruth Bader Ginsburg can breathe a sigh of relief: The Supreme Court justice is out of the hospital and is getting back to work.

Ginsburg — who, at 85, is the oldest member of the top US court — fell while working in her office on Wednesday night.

She went home but experienced discomfort overnight and checked herself into George Washington University Hospital early on Thursday morning.

Tests revealed Ginsburg had fractured three ribs on her left side.

She was admitted for treatment and observation, causing panic for supporters worried about her future on the court, where she leads a liberal minority of four justices.

But Supreme Court spokesperson Kathleen L. Arberg told reporters on Friday morning that Ginsburg had been released from the hospital.

"She is doing well and plans to work from home today," Arberg said.