Ruth Bader Ginsburg Made A Cameo On Stage In An Opera

In addition to being the oldest person currently sitting on the Supreme Court, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is also a huge opera fan.

On Saturday evening, Ginsburg got to live out the dream of a lifetime by appearing on stage to play a character in a production by the Washington National Opera at the Kennedy Center.

The justice appeared as the Duchess of Krakenthorp on the opening night performance of the company's production of The Daughter of the Regiment by Gaetano Donizetti.

In the non-singing comedic role, Ginsburg was forced to decide whether the title character was worthy of marrying her nephew, the Associated Press reported.

Even before she opened her mouth to speak, though, the audience had erupted in cheers at her appearance on stage.