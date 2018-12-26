Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Been Released From The Hospital Following Cancer Surgery

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from a hospital on Tuesday following cancer surgery.

Ginsburg underwent a pulmonary lobectomy on Friday at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City to remove two cancerous nodules from her lung.

Kathleen L. Arberg, the Supreme Court public information officer, told reporters last week doctors had determined the nodules were malignant and had found no remaining evidence of the disease in Ginsburg's body.

Although no further treatment had been planned, Ginsburg was scheduled to remain in the hospital to recuperate.

In a short statement on Wednesday, Arberg said Ginsburg was now out of the hospital and recovering at home.

Shortly before her surgery on Friday, Ginsburg had joined four other justices to reject the Trump administration's request to let it enforce its new asylum ban while the case makes its way through the courts.



It's been a rough few months of health for Ginsburg, who was hospitalized in November after fracturing three ribs in a fall.

Ginsburg — who, at 85, is the oldest justice on the top US court — became the second woman appointed to the Supreme Court when she was nominated by former president Bill Clinton in 1993.

