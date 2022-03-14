A Staffer Crashed Russia's Main Evening Newscast With An Anti-War Sign

Viewers tuning into Russia's main evening news broadcast live on Monday night were briefly treated to the sight of something unscripted and which the Kremlin has desperately been trying to hide from them: An anti-war protest.

As newsreader Ekaterina Andreeva introduced a story on the program Vremya or "Time," which has aired for decades on the state-run Channel One Russia, another woman suddenly appeared behind her.

"Stop the war! No to war!” the woman shouted.

Clutching a cardboard sign that featured the Russian and Ukrainian flags, the woman made sure people watching at home could read the words imprinted on it: "Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They’re lying to you."

The camera then cut off as a prerecorded segment began airing.