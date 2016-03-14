First Warplanes Leave Syria As Russia Pull Its Military Out Of The War Zone

President Vladimir Putin announced Monday that Russia would pull most of its military out of Syria.

The Russian missile cruiser Moskva in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Syria, in December.

The first Russian warplanes have left Syria less than 24 hours after President Vladimir Putin announced Russia would pull most of its military out of the war zone.

Russian state media agency Interfax reported planes had begun leaving Russia's airbases in Syria Tuesday morning.

Staff at Russia's Hmeimim airbase, near the Syrian city of Latakia, began prepping to leave after Putin's announcement.

The Russian Defense Ministry's press service reported personnel began "loading equipment, logistics support means and property onto military-transport airplanes" early Tuesday.

In their statement Monday, the Kremlin announced Moscow would begin withdrawing the main body of its air force from Syria, but would keep a military presence in the country to guarantee compliance with the ongoing ceasefire and "ensure aviation security."

Putin telephoned Syrian President Bashar al-Assad Monday to discuss Russia's campaign of airstrikes in Syria, which first began in earnest in September. The two leaders were said to have agreed Russia's air force had radically changed the fight against "terrorism" in the country, by inflicting significant damage on jihadist infrastructure. Both countries generally use the term 'terrorist' to refer to all opposition to the Syrian regime, include those groups supported by the United States and other Western nations.

"In this context, Mr Putin said that Russia’s Armed Forces have fulfilled their main mission in Syria and a timetable for the withdrawal of the Aerospace Forces’ main air grouping has been agreed," the Kremlin said.