Putin Is Furious Russia May Be Banned From The Olympics Over Doping Allegations

A report from the World Anti-Doping Agency found evidence of a sophisticated state-sponsored doping program involving dozens of Russian athletes at the Sochi Winter Olympics.

Russia operated a sophisticated, state-sponsored doping program so its athletes could cheat during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, the world's leading anti-doping authority said Monday, in a finding that could see Russia banned from the upcoming Summer Games in Brazil.

The Russian ministry of sport "directed, controlled, and oversaw" the swapping of urine samples and the falsifying of results during the Sochi Games, according to a report compiled by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in response to claims from the former head of Russia's anti-doping laboratory, Grigory Rodchenkov.

Rodchenkov, who is now in hiding in the U.S., told the New York Times in May that he developed a special three-drug cocktail of banned substances to help dozens of Russian athletes, including at least 15 medal winners, cheat.



Members of the Russian intelligence services secretly tampered with and replaced tainted samples with clean urine collected months earlier, Rodchenkov said, sometimes by passing them through a hole in a wall.

Russia, which topped the Sochi medal count, has vehemently denied the claims.