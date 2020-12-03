Rural Doctors And Nurses Are Treating COVID Patients They Know — And Watching Them Die

As the pandemic now devastates rural America and small towns, healthcare workers are watching people they know die. But they’re still struggling to get people to listen.

Courtesy Ashley Kingdon-Reese Ashley Kingdon-Reese helps a fellow nurse get suited up in Huron, South Dakota.

When the coronavirus began making headlines across the US in February and March, Alix Oreck started planning. A physician for hospitalized patients in Parsons, Kansas, she and her team shut down elective surgeries and started devising field hospitals in case infections soared beyond control. But a surge in the town of about 9,600 residents — or in the whole state of Kansas — never arrived. Now, though, things are very different. Hospital beds in Parsons have been filling up over the last two months, her hospital has expanded into previously unused wings, backup physicians are being called in, and some of her colleagues have contracted the virus, which has been particularly distressing to watch. But as Oreck and her fellow medical workers confront a long, dark winter, her county still refuses to enforce a mask mandate. “I’m just incredibly nervous,” she told BuzzFeed News. “I know it’s going to get worse, and we’re already overworked and overtaxed and out of equipment and out of rooms. It’s going to get uglier and uglier.” Oreck said it can sometimes feel like no one — not the government, not the media — is paying attention as she and her colleagues drown. “Not that I blame them,” she said. “Who gives a shit about Parsons, Kansas, when every town in America is going to have this struggle?”

Courtesy Alix Oreck Alix Oreck

In the early months of the pandemic, cities like New York were hit hardest as the virus spread more quickly in high-density areas. But the second and third waves have swept across the country into more rural states, infecting smaller cities and remote communities, many of which never took restrictive measures to prevent the spread of the virus after being spared from the first wave. An analysis by NPR in September found that people from outside large metro areas accounted for one-fifth of the first 100,000 Americans to die of COVID-19. In the second 100,000 deaths, they accounted for almost half. The share of deaths almost tripled in smaller towns and rural regions. That has only increased as colder weather has prompted more people to gather inside, where the virus spreads more easily via tiny water droplets called aerosols that can linger in the air. With the US recording more than 200,000 new infections on Wednesday, CDC Director Robert Redfield warned that January and February would likely be “the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation.” More than 1 million rural Americans are now among those who have tested positive, with infections spreading out of control in 7 out of 10 rural counties, according to the National Rural Health Association (NRHA). “From a public health perspective,” said NRHA CEO Alan Morgan, “COVID in rural America is a horror story.” Healthcare workers in smaller towns are as exhausted and despondent as their counterparts in bigger cities. They, too, are facing shortages of personal protective equipment and are watching hospital beds and ICU wards fill up rapidly. But these medical workers also often find themselves treating patients that they know. “In a rural environment, health care really is personal,” said Nick Wendell, a city council member in Brookings, South Dakota, whose cousin works at a hospital in the town of Gregory, population 1,200. “There’s an intimacy to the patient you’re treating. You know them well. They may be members of your church or former high school class or your friend’s parents. There’s a very up-close aspect in a small town.” Losing a patient can thus be a uniquely devastating experience for rural healthcare workers. “It’s a really hard one because we love and care for them in a different way,” said Ashley Kingdon-Reese, a home health nurse in Huron, South Dakota, population 13,600. “We know their whole family, the name of their pets, their kids. We’re part of their lives, so when it begins to get them, it’s hard and it’s not quick.” A nurse practitioner in Jonesboro, Arkansas — who asked not to be named so that her hospital, which serves as a hub for several rural communities, was not identifiable — recalled treating a patient who is still severely ill with COVID-19 and whom she has known for years. When the patient’s X-rays came back, the nurse could tell they resembled others she had seen from patients who had suffered extensive lung damage and were facing likely death. “I don’t like to see what’s coming for people that I know,” she said. “‘It’s not fair. I don’t want to die,’” she said the patient told her. “That’s a hard thing to hear from someone that you know.”

“From a public health perspective, COVID in rural America is a horror story.”

Roughly 46 million Americans live in rural areas, and due to systemic health inequities, many face an increased risk of becoming very sick with COVID-19. According to the CDC, rural Americans are more likely to smoke, have high blood pressure, be obese, and be uninsured. Areas with Native American populations face even worse problems. Health systems in these areas have also been strained in recent years. Even a small outbreak can test the limits of hospital capacity. More than 128 rural hospitals have closed since 2010, according to Senate Democrats, meaning patients requiring serious care often have to be transported far distances, and sometimes across state lines, to find a hospital bed. This presents a different dynamic for rural healthcare workers who may be treating patients who have arrived from far away. Oreck, the Kansas hospitalist, said her ICU recently accepted a transfer of man from some 400 miles away near the Colorado border. She had held his hand and told him he’d get better under their care, but he died very quickly. “When it’s someone in the community, I can express my condolences and grieve with people,” she said, “but taking in someone from far away and taking care of them and then not having any frame of reference in which to grieve for them or their family is hard.”

Francine Orr / Getty Images Nikole Hoggarth, a nurse at Jamestown Regional Medical Center, helps Verdell Jacob, a retired butcher who has tested positive for COVID-19, move onto an exam table, on Sunday, Nov. 22, in Jamestown, North Dakota.

“It feels like we’re fighting two pandemics: the virus and misinformation."