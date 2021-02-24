What It's Like Being Named Rona In The Time Of “The Rona”

They were given the name Rona at birth. Now, thanks to coronavirus slang, it means something very different.

Ben Kothe / BuzzFeed News; Getty Images

She had turned up for a COVID-19 test at a clinic in Washington, DC, when the staff finally called her in for her appointment.

“They asked me my name and I said, ‘I’m Rona,’” said Rona Hoang, 30, “and they said, ‘No, we know you’re here for a COVID test. What’s your name?’ “And I’m like, ‘No, my name is Rona.’ “Everyone was kind of chuckling and laughing. I was genuinely laughing along with them,” she said, “but then when I left, there was part of me that was like, should I be mad?” It’s been a tough year for Ronas. Ever since the coronavirus spread around the world and upended all our lives in significant and ghastly ways, people named Rona have also been hit with a series of silly microaggressions and jokes related to their names. “My 15-year-old insists that nobody calls the coronavirus ‘the rona,’ but I see it all over Twitter,” said Rona Kobell, 48, a longtime reporter in Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay who is now running a new nonprofit focusing on environmental journalism. “I introduced myself to new neighbors, and it was clear they didn’t get my name,” she said, “and so I repeated it a couple of times, and then I was like, ‘Rona...like the virus,’ and they were like, ‘Oh! Nice to meet you!’” 2020 introduced a bunch of pandemic-related words to our daily lexicon — think “social distancing,” “quarantine,” or “lockdown” — but as BuzzFeed News’ copy editors (and language experts) noted in December, people quickly grew tired of saying convoluted terms like “the novel coronavirus” or “COVID-19” and invented some slang. “Colloquially, people soon abandoned any semblance of an appropriate tone,” the copy editors wrote. “The virus became ‘the ’rona.’” A San Diego Union-Tribune story noted this “rona” phenomenon in the US as early as March 25, 2020, while the Daily Mail had five days earlier credited Australians with coming up with the word in keeping with the Aussies’ penchant for abbreviations: “An Australian might say: 'Me boss tested pozzi for The Rona, so now I'm in iso,’” the Mail wrote. But the origins of “rona” are unclear. Although the phrase was first being used on Twitter in reference to the coronavirus in late January (well before most people were talking about COVID), it seems likely that the term was popularized — as is the case for a lot of slang — among Black and LGBTQ communities. A search of news archives reveals that Thabiso Mahlape, a South African publisher and columnist, was one of the first to publish the term in a news story in a March 16, 2020, story in the Sowetan, a South African newspaper, titled “Maybe the 'rona' can save our lost humanity if we let it.” “Spend time with your loved ones and do the things that bring you joy,” she wrote in the piece about social distancing. “Allow the ‘rona’ to give you this much-needed break.” Mahlape told BuzzFeed News she’d seen the word used on Twitter and thought it would be an accessible way to write about the virus. “South Africans deal with pain by laughing,” she said. “We love our way through hurt and fear by making jokes and giving things names.” She couldn’t quite remember what tweet she’d first seen using “the rona,” but said this one, which compared African people with Black Americans and had gone viral earlier, might have been the one:

Between Africans calling the virus “Coro” like it’s a pet name and Black Americans calling it “The Rona” like it’s a mythical strain of weed I AM DONE Twitter: @OfficiallyVex_

As far as we can tell, the first use in a US news publication was a March 19 column in the St. Louis American by Delores Shante, a fictional Black columnist whom the paper has used to write about nightlife for over three decades. Her story about the first lockdowns described “rona restrictions and people’s initial shock at the unfolding pandemic. “I will be doing everything humanly possible to protect myself from ‘The Rona,’” the author wrote. The Black woman writer behind the Delores Shante pseudonym, who asked to remain anonymous, told BuzzFeed News she’d first heard her Black gay friends call the virus “Miss Rona” early on in the pandemic. “I didn't want to people to think I was associating the virus with a particular gender,” she said, “so I just replaced the ‘Miss’ with ‘the.’” Other Black women on Twitter had been calling the virus “Lady Rona” and “Miss Roni” as early as March 12:

@anotherjudy Miss Roni makes it seem like she’s actually a nice but misunderstood lady with finger waves Twitter: @CarefreeBlkLady

According to Google Trends, searches for the word “rona” exploded in mid- to late March and remained about twice as high for the rest of 2020 as they had for previous years.

However it first came about, “rona” is everywhere now. Donald Trump Jr. and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey each announced their positive COVID-19 diagnoses by saying they had “the Rona.” Saturday Night Live ended 2020 with a sketch about “A Rona Family Christmas” in which a family of sentient coronavirus particles argue during the holidays. Even Dictionary.com lists it as an entry for COVID-19 slang in this example sentence: “I’m not even trying for a beach body this year, since rona ruined my summer plans.” “The first few months, it was kind of annoying, but I’ve learned not to take it seriously,” said Rona Fernandez, a writer in the Bay Area. “Nobody I care about uses it [to mean the coronavirus] — at least not to my face.” The word “rona” has even been adopted by governments for public health campaigns from Utah to England. Rona Danziger, who works in digital marketing outside of Detroit, said she frequently encounters billboards and radio ads for Michigan’s “Rona for Real” public health awareness campaign that personifies the virus as an ominous threat that “loves to wreak havoc.” “The whole point [of the campaign ads] is ‘Rona will ruin your party. Rona will ruin your cookout.’ They’re everywhere!” said Danziger. “I found it really humorous and made one of the pictures my Facebook profile picture. You have to laugh about it.”

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag A closed for business sign is seen on the Wonderland Ballroom in the Columbia Heights neighborhood in Washington, DC,, during the coronavirus outbreak on April 7, 2020.