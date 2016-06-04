BuzzFeed News

A Music Festival Has Been Suspended After Dozens Of People Were Struck By Lightning

The incident happened at the Rock Am Ring festival in western Germany.

By David Mack

Posted on June 4, 2016, at 12:30 p.m. ET

A German music festival was suspended Saturday due to hazardous weather, a day after dozens of people were struck by lightning, with some receiving serious injuries.

Heftiges Gewitter grade über @rockamring ... Leider wohl Verletzte wegen Blitzeinschlags 🙁
Rainer Maria Jilg @rineair

Heftiges Gewitter grade über @rockamring ... Leider wohl Verletzte wegen Blitzeinschlags 🙁

At least 42 people were injured in a lightning strike on Friday, organizers with the Rock Am Ring festival in Mendig, located in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, said on Facebook. Paramedics put the injury toll at more than 70, according to the Associated Press.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @morecore

At least eight people received serious injuries, and German police said in a statement that one person had to be resuscitated.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @_hier_koennteihrewerbungstehen

Despite the poor weather, which has caused havoc in parts of Europe in recent days, organizers were determined for the festival to continue. However, authorities later ordered the festival be suspended due to dangerous weather.

Malte Kopp / Via Twitter: @maltek75
"Because of inclement weather we fear further lightning with the potential risk of injuries," organizers wrote on Facebook. "Due to instructions of the Mendig authorities we were ordered to suspend the festival for the moment being."

Eileen Primus / Via Twitter: @Bilderzimmer

Fans were urged to remain in their tents and cars because of the ongoing risk of "acute thunderstorms."

Eileen Primus / Via Twitter: @Bilderzimmer

Black Sabbath, Foals, Korn, Major Lazer, and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers were among the acts on this year's lineup.

Thirty-three people were injured in lightning strikes at the same festival last year.

Last weekend, dozens of people, many of them children, were injured when lightning struck a Paris park and German soccer match.

