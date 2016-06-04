A Music Festival Has Been Suspended After Dozens Of People Were Struck By Lightning

The incident happened at the Rock Am Ring festival in western Germany.

A German music festival was suspended Saturday due to hazardous weather, a day after dozens of people were struck by lightning, with some receiving serious injuries.

"Because of inclement weather we fear further lightning with the potential risk of injuries," organizers wrote on Facebook. "Due to instructions of the Mendig authorities we were ordered to suspend the festival for the moment being."

Black Sabbath, Foals, Korn, Major Lazer, and the Red Hot Chilli Peppers were among the acts on this year's lineup

Thirty-three people were injured in lightning strikes at the same festival last year.

Last weekend, dozens of people, many of them children, were injured when lightning struck a Paris park and German soccer match.