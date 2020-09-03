Filming For "The Batman" Has Been Halted After Robert Pattinson Reportedly Contracted COVID-19
Filming on the latest reboot for DC's Caped Crusader began earlier this year. It was first stalled in March amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Filming on the English set of The Batman has been halted, Warner Bros. announced Thursday, amid multiple reports that star Robert Pattinson tested positive for the coronavirus.
"A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols," a Warner Bros. spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "Filming is temporarily paused."
Although the studio did not name the person who contracted the virus, sources named Pattinson to multiple outlets, including Vanity Fair, which was first to report the news.
Representatives for Pattinson and Warner Bros. didn't respond to requests for comment.
Filming on the latest reboot for DC's Caped Crusader began earlier this year but was first stalled in March amid the outbreak.
Pattinson, 34, then began quarantining in a London apartment paid for by the movie studio.
In May, he participated in an interview with GQ in which he admitted he had stopped working out despite pleas from his trainer to try to maintain his superhero physique. "I almost immediately totally lost all sense of time,” he told the magazine of his quarantine experience.
The GQ interview, for which Pattinson photographed himself in a series of bizarre poses, went viral after it detailed how Pattinson cooked pasta in a microwave before adding sugar and cornflakes.
According to Variety, there are still roughly three months of filming to complete.
The film's release was pushed back from next summer to October 2021.
The new movie also features Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman), Paul Dano as the Riddler, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin, among other stars.
