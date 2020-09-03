Filming For "The Batman" Has Been Halted After Robert Pattinson Reportedly Contracted COVID-19

Filming on the English set of The Batman has been halted, Warner Bros. announced Thursday, amid multiple reports that star Robert Pattinson tested positive for the coronavirus.

"A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols," a Warner Bros. spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "Filming is temporarily paused."

Although the studio did not name the person who contracted the virus, sources named Pattinson to multiple outlets, including Vanity Fair, which was first to report the news.

Representatives for Pattinson and Warner Bros. didn't respond to requests for comment.