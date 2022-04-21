Robert Morse, "Mad Men" Star And Broadway Legend, Has Died At 90

"I was so happy because a person of my age doesn't work much anymore," Morse told a Paley Center panel in 2009, expressing his joy to be cast in the show. "I was very grateful that I had this opportunity and I didn't know what I was getting into."

"By the third episode was when I really began to see the artistry and the brilliance of all the people. And God, what a cast!"

Born in Newton, Massachusetts, on May 18, 1931, Morse found acting work almost immediately after moving to New York City after high school in the mid-1950s. Cast opposite Ruth Gordon, Morse appeared in the 1955 original Broadway production of Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker. He then appeared in the 1958 film adaptation with Shirley MacLaine and Tony Perkins.



A staple of the Broadway scene, Morse received his first Tony nomination in 1959 for his role in Say, Darling, a comedy about the creation of a musical. He was also nominated in 1960 for Take Me Along and in 1973 for Sugar. In addition to his win for How To Succeed, Morse also took home a Tony in 1990 for his portrayal of the author Truman Capote in the debut of the one-man show Tru, which came after many years of absence from the Broadway theaters.

"Mr. Morse so eerily simulates the public Capote of the pathetic waning years that he could be a Capote robot, an Audio Animatronic figure in a macabre theme park, Xenonland perhaps, envisioned by Andy Warhol," Frank Rich wrote in the Times of the transformative performance. "Mr. Morse can still look at an audience as if it were a mirror reflecting his own smiling face back at him. The mischievous twinkle in his eyes is as bright as ever."



His 1992 performance of the role for PBS' American Playhouse earned him an Emmy Award for Best Actor in A Miniseries or Move. Other screen credits included 1965's The Loved One; 1967's A Guide For The Married Man, opposite Walter Matthau; the 1968 comedy Where Were You When the Lights Went Out? with Doris Day. He largely disappeared from the screen after 1970, appearing occasionally in minor film and television roles.