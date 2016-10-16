The Bear That Walks Upright Has Apparently Been Killed By A Hunter

Officials believed Pedals walked upright due to an injury to one of the bear’s front paws, mostly likely by a vehicle.

But last week was hunting season in New Jersey, with registered hunters allowed to target black bears with rifles. For the first time since the 1960s, hunters were also permitted to use bows and arrows.

The six days of hunting were authorized by the state's Department of Environmental Protection as part of efforts to "achieve [a] goal of a healthy and sustainable bear population," according to David Chanda, the director of the division of fish and wildlife.

Some 487 bears were killed in the hunt, according to the New York Times, with Pedals reportedly among them.