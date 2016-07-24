These Teens Tricked Google Into Honoring Harambe The Gorilla

Earlier this month, Ohio teen Max Brinton decided on a whim to recruit his buds Chris Gallagher and Matej Nujic in a scheme to try to prank Google into honoring the fallen ape.

The three teens are going into their junior year at South High School, located on Shankland Road in Willoughby, Ohio.

On July 10, Brinton enlisted his friends to use the Google Maps app and report an error on the street's name.

"It just kind of came to me one day," Brinton told BuzzFeed News. "I had no faith that they would actually change it. I was 99% sure nothing would happen."