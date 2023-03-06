Rihanna Responded To That Viral TikTok Showing Older Women Re-Creating Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

A fragrant bouquet of 100 white roses was delivered to the Arcadia Senior Living facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Saturday.

But these flowers weren’t sent by a loved one for one of the facility’s 89 residents — they were from one of the biggest stars on the planet.

Rihanna herself sent the bouquet to congratulate some residents who took part in a now massively viral TikTok clip in which a group of older women re-created a section of her Super Bowl halftime show last month.

The delivery came with a note that called the dance "amazing."

“We were just in shock,” Paige Oakes, the center’s director of community relations, told BuzzFeed News. “This whole time, we've just been waiting for a response from Rihanna — not really thinking that it would ever happen because we know she's busy and we didn't really know if she saw it or not.

“It made our day knowing that it reached her and she got to watch it and enjoy seeing our residents dancing to her music and having fun,” Oakes said.