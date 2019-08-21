Rick Perry, The Man In Charge Of American Nuclear Weapons, Fell For An Instagram Hoax

Sec. Rick Perry, the man tasked with overseeing America's vast nuclear arsenal in his capacity as head of the Energy Department, fell victim to a hoax on Instagram Tuesday.

In what is essentially the Instagram version of forwarding a chain email, the former Texas governor, 69, reposted a screenshot of a message falsely claiming the social media company was changing its privacy policy and would make public all users' posts, including deleted messages. It also suggested the company could somehow "use your photos."

The message also falsely claimed that any Instagram user who objected to the change could repost the message in order to stop the company.

"With this statement, I give notice to Instagram it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, or take any other action against me based on this profile and/or its contents," the message read.

"Instagram DOES NOT HAVE MY PERMISSION TO SHARE PHOTOS OR MESSAGES," it ended.

The message was posted to his personal account, @governorperry, as well as his Twitter account. He also has a separate account, @secretaryperry, to showcase his official government work with the Energy Department.