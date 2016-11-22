Retrial For Ohio Cop Who Shot An Unarmed Black Man During A Traffic Stop

Body camera footage showed Ray Tensing shooting into Sam Dubose's car after pulling him over for not having a front license plate.

An Ohio police officer whose murder trial for shooting and killing an unarmed man during a traffic stop ended in a jury deadlock earlier this month will face a new trial, officials announced.

A Hamilton County judge declared a mistrial on Nov. 12 in the case of Ray Tensing after the jury could not reach a verdict on either murder or manslaughter charges against the University of Cincinnati police officer's shooting of Sam Dubose in July 2015.

Tensing's body camera footage showed him trying to open Dubose's car door when the black man refused to get out of the car, asking the officer repeatedly why he had been pulled over. Dubose’s vehicle was missing a front license plate.

After the shooting, Tensing had originally said that he had been dragged by the car before firing into it, hitting Dubose in the head. Dubose died at the scene.

The footage, however, showed the car slowly rolling away and Tensing shooting into the car just seconds after a scuffle erupted.