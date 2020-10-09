A Republican Demanded Harry And Meghan Be Stripped Of All Titles For Their Voting Video

Harry and Meghan never explicitly mentioned Trump when they said people should "reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity" — but one GOP member of Congress says the implication is clear.

Simon Dawson / Getty Images

A Republican congressman has written a letter of protest to the British ambassador to the US, alleging that when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recorded a video last month calling on American voters to "reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity" they were, in effect, campaigning against President Donald Trump. "These actions represent a serious breach of the British Royal Family's policy of political neutrality and an inappropriate interference by one of our closest allies," Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri's 8th congressional district wrote in the letter Friday. Smith called on Dame Karen Pierce, the UK ambassador in Washington, DC, to request the British government ensure the pair "no longer attempt to interfere" in the US election "or be stripped of all titles, styles, and privileges which they currently retain."

Prince Harry and Megan Markle are using foreign titles to campaign against President Trump and interfere with our election. Today, I asked the British Government to put a stop to it. See my full letter below⬇️

Last month, as part of a special between ABC and Time Magazine timed to coincide with National Voter Registration Day, Meghan and Harry called on Americans to head to the polls. “Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime, but this one is,” said Meghan, who like her son, Archie, is an American citizen as well as a member of the British royal family. "As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity," added Harry.

“It’s time to not only reflect, but act.” This #NationalVoterRegistrationDay, join #Time100 alumni Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in taking action for the future.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from the royal family earlier this year, reaching a deal with the Queen where they would no longer accept money from UK taxpayers or use their ‘royal highness’ titles in exchange for fewer duties and more privacy. They now live in California. In their voting video, the pair never mentioned Trump explicitly. A spokesperson for the duke and duchess said at the time the video was released they were merely calling for "decency and respect" and were not endorsing any candidate. This point was referenced by several people on Friday, noting that Rep. Smith appeared to be linking the leader of his party to "hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity."

According to this GOP member of Congress, Harry's call for voters to "reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity" is campaigning against Trump. https://t.co/7FxpkcrqsU

Characterizing a call to "reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity" as an attack on Republicans is an incredible way of telling on yourself https://t.co/i2b5ynpXCr

Others noted that in addition to Rep. Smith spelling Markle's name wrong, the congressman had ignored she is an American citizen entitled to vote.

Her name is Meghan Markle and she is American. https://t.co/vXcbRrnV9o

Meghan Markle is a U.S. citizen. She is not the slave of the "Whites Only" British Royal Family to do as they command. You can't intimidate her or others into not voting or expressing her free speech. https://t.co/RYTzRPBeqU

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat representing the 8th district of Illinois, also weighed in.

According to this letter, urging people to exercise their right to vote and to "reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity" is campaigning against the President? I guess this is one way to try to get a cameo on "The Crown." https://t.co/fag3mWce2y

Still, senior royal aides told the Times newspaper in the UK last month that the comments had violated the agreement the pair made in splitting from the senior royals. They suggested the Queen and others would have to further distance themselves from the remarks. When President Trump was asked about the comments at a White House press conference, and was falsely told the pair had explicitly endorsed Joe Biden, he said he was "not a fan" of Meghan. "I wish a lot of luck to Harry — because he's gonna need it," said Trump.

Reporter asks Trump about Harry & Meghan urging people to vote (falsely saying they explicitly endorsed Biden). Trump: I'm not a fan of hers. And I would say this ... I wish a lot of luck to Harry — because he's gonna need it.