It's.......Rebekah Vardy's Defamation Lawsuit Against Coleen Rooney

It was the dramatic pause.......heard around the world.

In October last year, Coleen Rooney accused someone using Rebekah Vardy's Instagram account of selling fake stories about her to the Sun newspaper.

The feud between the wives of two of England's most famous footballers, or WAGS, was dubbed the War of the WAGs and forced even those who hadn't heard of them before to pick sides. The story made international headlines thanks in part to the ingenious sleuthing done by Rooney, who was given the name WAGatha Christie.

In a post on social media, Rooney recounted how she laid a trap on her private Instagram, blocking all her followers from viewing her stories except one account. She then posted a series of false anecdotes to her stories, all of which ended up in the newspaper.

"I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them," Rooney wrote, before taking her iconic pause. "It’s……Rebekah Vardy's account."