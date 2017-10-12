Oh My God, Just Look How Awkward Rand Paul Was Acting Around Trump
*Curb Your Enthusiasm theme plays*
President Trump gathered media in the White House on Thursday to watch him sign an executive order on health care. The measure, which could radically transform Obamacare, is a very important one and BuzzFeed News has a whole story on it you can read here.
This story is not about that. This story is about just how hella awkward Sen. Rand Paul was during the ceremony.
First, though, some context.
Paul and the president haven't had the best of relationships of late.
The Kentucky senator's refusal to support the most recent GOP effort to repeal and replace Obamacare was one of the reasons congressional Republicans couldn't muster enough votes to enact an overhaul of the health care system. (Unlike some moderate Republicans, Paul didn't believe the repeal effort went far enough.)
ADVERTISEMENT
The president repeatedly put pressure on Paul, but it was to no avail.
Also, despite calling Paul "my friend" this year, Trump's past statements about Paul during the 2016 Republican primary were, well, rather little different in tone.
ADVERTISEMENT
So with that all in mind, just look how Paul tensed up when Trump entered the room, even visibly sighing at one point as he avoided eye contact with the president.
Here's the play-by-play. Paul is happily chatting away when who should enter? The mother-flipping president.
Trump moves to pat Paul on the shoulder, who leans away ever so slightly.
ADVERTISEMENT
At one point, Paul stares straight ahead as he claps.
He then stops clapping as others around him continue to applaud.
He stares down.
And then, as he continues to avoid the most powerful man in the country standing behind him, Paul breathes in deeply.
ADVERTISEMENT
Just some completely normal faces for a member of the president's own party to make around him.
People thought Paul was acting awkward AF.
They wondered where they'd seen that face before.
Some were reminded of Simon & Garfunkel and the ending of The Graduate.
ADVERTISEMENT
Others got more of a Wes Anderson vibe.
And, of course, people added the Curb Your Enthusiasm for full effect.
Others, though, were reminded of another prominent conservative.
Remember that? Good times.
FWIW, despite all the awkwardness, Paul was at the event because he actually supported the president's executive order to allow some people to leave the Obamacare markets (potentially causing turmoil for the whole system).
"President Trump is doing what I believe is the biggest free-market reform in a generation," Paul said, commending Trump on his "boldness."
Trump even had a little fun with the fact Paul was backing him on health care for once.
"I can say, when you get Rand Paul on your side, it has to be positive, that I can tell you," Trump said to laughs in the room. "Boy, I was just saying as he's getting up and saying all these wonderful things about what we're going to be announcing, I said, boy, that's pretty unusual. I'm very impressed."
-
David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.