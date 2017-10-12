BuzzFeed News

Oh My God, Just Look How Awkward Rand Paul Was Acting Around Trump

*Curb Your Enthusiasm theme plays*

By David Mack

October 12, 2017

President Trump gathered media in the White House on Thursday to watch him sign an executive order on health care. The measure, which could radically transform Obamacare, is a very important one and BuzzFeed News has a whole story on it you can read here.

This story is not about that. This story is about just how hella awkward Sen. Rand Paul was during the ceremony.

First, though, some context.

Paul and the president haven't had the best of relationships of late.

The Kentucky senator's refusal to support the most recent GOP effort to repeal and replace Obamacare was one of the reasons congressional Republicans couldn't muster enough votes to enact an overhaul of the health care system. (Unlike some moderate Republicans, Paul didn't believe the repeal effort went far enough.)

The president repeatedly put pressure on Paul, but it was to no avail.

I know Rand Paul and I think he may find a way to get there for the good of the Party!
I feel sure that my friend @RandPaul will come along with the new and great health care program because he knows Obamacare is a disaster!
Also, despite calling Paul "my friend" this year, Trump's past statements about Paul during the 2016 Republican primary were, well, rather little different in tone.

Truly weird Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky reminds me of a spoiled brat without a properly functioning brain. He was terrible at DEBATE!
Lightweight Senator @RandPaul should focus on trying to get elected in Kentucky--- a great state which is embarrassed by him.
I hope when Rand Paul gets out of the race—he is at 1%--his supporters come over to me. I will do a much better job for them.
So with that all in mind, just look how Paul tensed up when Trump entered the room, even visibly sighing at one point as he avoided eye contact with the president.

Watch Rand Paul as President Trump enters the room.
Here's the play-by-play. Paul is happily chatting away when who should enter? The mother-flipping president.

CSPAN

Trump moves to pat Paul on the shoulder, who leans away ever so slightly.

CSPAN
At one point, Paul stares straight ahead as he claps.

CSPAN

He then stops clapping as others around him continue to applaud.

CSPAN

He stares down.

CSPAN

And then, as he continues to avoid the most powerful man in the country standing behind him, Paul breathes in deeply.

Just some completely normal faces for a member of the president's own party to make around him.

CSPAN

People thought Paul was acting awkward AF.

@cspanJeremy Like seeing your boyfriend’s ex at a party
They wondered where they'd seen that face before.

@cspanJeremy That's my face when my friends kids get to the house and I know something of value is going to be broken soon.
Some were reminded of Simon & Garfunkel and the ending of The Graduate.

@cspanJeremy This needs slow mo treatment with 🎶Hello darkness, my old friend🎶
Others got more of a Wes Anderson vibe.

Rand Paul out here looking like a Wes Anderson character caught in the middle of an existential crisis.
And, of course, people added the Curb Your Enthusiasm for full effect.

Much better.
Others, though, were reminded of another prominent conservative.

@cspanJeremy He looks almost as nervous as Bannon did when he was next to those sheikhs in Saudi Arabia.
Remember that? Good times.

@terisa7 @amk44139 @cspanJeremy
FWIW, despite all the awkwardness, Paul was at the event because he actually supported the president's executive order to allow some people to leave the Obamacare markets (potentially causing turmoil for the whole system).

"President Trump is doing what I believe is the biggest free-market reform in a generation," Paul said, commending Trump on his "boldness."

Trump even had a little fun with the fact Paul was backing him on health care for once.

"I can say, when you get Rand Paul on your side, it has to be positive, that I can tell you," Trump said to laughs in the room. "Boy, I was just saying as he's getting up and saying all these wonderful things about what we're going to be announcing, I said, boy, that's pretty unusual. I'm very impressed."

