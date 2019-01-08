R. Kelly Is Being Investigated In Georgia And Illinois After The Lifetime Documentary About Him

Officials in Georgia have started investigating R. Kelly following the recent Lifetime documentary series that detailed sexual abuse allegations against the R&B singer, while Illinois officials also made a public plea for anyone with information to come forward.

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office in Atlanta has been reaching out to people who appeared in Surviving R. Kelly, TMZ and the Blast reported on Tuesday.

Gerald Griggs — a lawyer representing Jonjelyn and Tim Savage, who told police their adult daughter Joycelyn is being held captive by Kelly — confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the district attorney's office had reached out to him.

"They just wanted some information and witness contact information concerning the documentary," Griggs said. "They wanted to know if my clients could provide some information."



Griggs declined to identify whose information he was asked for but said it was for "people who are central to the documentary."

"We want law enforcement to take a strong, hard look at it," he added.

Chris Hopper, a spokesperson for the district attorney's office, told BuzzFeed News the office does "not have any comment at this time."

BuzzFeed News first revealed in 2017 that police had been told by parents that Kelly was holding their adult daughters in his Georgia home and Chicago recording studio while controlling every aspect of their lives.

Following that story, Joycelyn Savage conducted a video interview with TMZ but declined to reveal where she was or if she was with other women. In another video, she pleaded with her father to stop his media campaign, saying she was "happy" where she was.

Her father, though, told BuzzFeed News at the time he didn't believe she was speaking freely.

"If you look at the video, and I looked at it over 10 times, the video has someone in the back telling her what to say and what not to say," Tim Savage said.

Both TMZ and the Blast reported investigators had also reached out to Asante McGee, who told the documentary crew she had escaped from Kelly's house. McGee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In Illinois, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx told reporters on Tuesday that her office has received many calls since the Lifetime series aired.

She added that she had been in touch with two families in the Chicagoland area seeking to locate their loved ones, who she said were both over 18.

"I was sickened by the allegations," Foxx said of the her reaction to watching the documentary, urging anyone with information to come forward.

Foxx added that if there is relevant information to be shared with Georgia officials "then we will in fact do so."

Kelly has also been accused of pursuing sexual relationships with underage girls and was acquitted on child pornography charges in 2008.



Representatives for the singer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Kelly has previously denied all allegations of abuse.

Griggs said the Savage family welcomed the reopening of the investigation and hoped to be reunited with their daughter.



"The family thinks it's a positive step," he said. "That was one of the purposes of the documentary: to put forward in front of the American people what is going on."