The Queen Is Under Medical Supervision And Doctors Are "Concerned" For Her Health

Doctors are "concerned" for the health of Queen Elizabeth II and have placed her under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the Palace said in a statement.

"The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

The Queen's four children, including heir Prince Charles, are with the Queen in Scotland, while Prince William is en route.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said in a statement, "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime."

"My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time," Truss said.



The Queen was last seen publicly on Tuesday at her Scotland residence, where she formally invited Liz Truss to become prime minister.

In photos of the meeting, the 96-year-old monarch used her cane and smiled at cameras.