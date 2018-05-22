This Teen Graduated "Summa Cum Laude," But Publix Refused To Write "Cum" On A Cake Because Y'all Are Dirty

This is why we can't have nice things.

Jacob recently graduated from a Christian homeschooling program, which saw him take a number of honor classes at local schools. He finished with an amazing 4.79 GPA.

To celebrate his achievement, mom Cara organized a big graduation party Saturday to follow the school association's ceremony.

On Thursday, she went to the website for her local Publix supermarket and purchased a special $70 graduation-themed cake.

But there was one problem: the Publix online ordering system didn't like the word "cum" on the cake — as in, "summa cum laude."

For those of you with filthy minds, in Latin, "cum" means "with." The academic phrase "summa cum laude" means "with the highest distinction."

When Cara tried to write "cum" online, it was replaced with a dash by the Publix website, so she left a message in the Special Instructions explaining the Latin phrase. "The system is mistaking the word 'cum' for something inappropriate vs. Latin," she wrote.

And yet when her husband picked up the cake on Saturday, the "cum" had once again been censored. "We stared at the cake and it was shocking," Cara told BuzzFeed News. "We had no idea it was going to say dot dot dot."

"Of course, my poor mother is in her 70s and had no idea what that word meant," she said.

And so it fell upon Jacob to have a very awkward conversation with his grandmother about the other meaning of the word "cum."

"I tried to break down what the word meant and she was open-mouthed the entire time," Jacob said. "I had this humiliated look on my face."

"It was a really funny experience to have," he said.