Angela Merkel Drinking Beer After Shading Trump Is The Most German Thing Ever
Bottoms up!
German Chancellor Angela Merkel spent Friday and Saturday at the G7 in Italy, battling President Trump on issues of climate change, trade, and refugees.
Then she came home and told everyone on Sunday that Germany could basically no longer fully rely on Trump's America and post-Brexit UK.
Then she had a beer.
Signaling a fundamental shift in post-war Western diplomacy is thirsty work!
ADVERTISEMENT
A toast to the new world order!
Bottoms up!
With friends like these, who needs transatlantic alliances!
Prost!
ADVERTISEMENT
👀
..................
-
David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.