Angela Merkel Drinking Beer After Shading Trump Is The Most German Thing Ever

world

Bottoms up!

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 28, 2017, at 4:17 p.m. ET

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spent Friday and Saturday at the G7 in Italy, battling President Trump on issues of climate change, trade, and refugees.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

Then she came home and told everyone on Sunday that Germany could basically no longer fully rely on Trump's America and post-Brexit UK.

Sebastian Widmann / Getty Images

Then she had a beer.

Sven Hoppe / AFP / Getty Images

Signaling a fundamental shift in post-war Western diplomacy is thirsty work!

Michaela Rehle / Reuters
A toast to the new world order!

Matthias Balk / AFP / Getty Images

Bottoms up!

Matthias Balk / AFP / Getty Images

With friends like these, who needs transatlantic alliances!

Sven Hoppe / AFP / Getty Images

Prost!

Michaela Rehle / Reuters
👀

Michaela Rehle / Reuters

..................

Sebastian Widmann / Getty Images

