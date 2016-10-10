BuzzFeed News

Pro Athletes Are Calling Out Trump For His So-Called "Locker Room Talk"

Pro Athletes Are Calling Out Trump For His So-Called "Locker Room Talk"

"The attempt to normalize it as any type of 'talk' is wrong. I refuse to let my son think that this is 'just how men speak.'"

By David Mack

Posted on October 10, 2016, at 2:24 p.m. ET

At Sunday's debate, Donald Trump repeatedly sought to make amends for his vulgar comments about sexual assault by describing them as "locker room talk."

&quot;This was locker room talk,&quot; he said of a 2005 video showing him boasting about grabbing women &quot;by the pussy&quot; without their permission and trying to sleep with a married woman. &quot;I&#x27;m not proud of it. I apologize to my family. I apologize to the American people.&quot;
"This was locker room talk," he said of a 2005 video showing him boasting about grabbing women "by the pussy" without their permission and trying to sleep with a married woman. "I'm not proud of it. I apologize to my family. I apologize to the American people."

"Certainly I'm not proud of it, but this is locker room talk," he said.

NBA stars Jamal Crawford and CJ McCollum have both spent a lot of time in locker rooms — and were very confused by Trump's defense.

Locker room?
Locker room?

CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum

I haven't heard that one in any locker rooms
I haven't heard that one in any locker rooms https://t.co/Ci8NXOgFcI

"PSA: sexual advances without consent is NOT locker room talk," said Kendall Marshall, a free agent who last played for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kendall Marshall @KButter5

PSA: sexual advances without consent is NOT locker room talk.
PSA: sexual advances without consent is NOT locker room talk.

Blake Griffin, a power forward with the LA Clippers, thought Trump's heavy breathing and constant sniffing was more at home in a locker room than his 2005 comments.

Blake Griffin @blakegriffin32

All this heavy breathing seems more locker room-esque than anything #debate
All this heavy breathing seems more locker room-esque than anything #debate

And Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dahntay Jones thought the comments were simply inexcusable.

Dahntay @dahntay1

Claiming Trump's comments are "locker room banter" is to suggest they are somehow acceptable. They aren't.
Claiming Trump's comments are "locker room banter" is to suggest they are somehow acceptable. They aren't.

It wasn't just basketball players who were unhappy with Trump's version of locker room talk. Soccer player Robbie Rogers, baseball pitcher Sean Doolittle, and mixed martial artist CM Punk also made themselves heard.

Robbie Rogers @robbierogers

I'm offended as an athlete that @realDonaldTrump keeps using this "locker room talk" as an excuse.
I'm offended as an athlete that @realDonaldTrump keeps using this "locker room talk" as an excuse.

Sean Doolittle @whatwouldDOOdo

As an athlete, I've been in locker rooms my entire adult life and uh, that's not locker room talk.
As an athlete, I've been in locker rooms my entire adult life and uh, that's not locker room talk.

Coach @CMPunk

"Grab them by the pussy" isn't talk from any locker room I've ever been in. It's a Ted Bundy quote. #debate2016
"Grab them by the pussy" isn't talk from any locker room I've ever been in. It's a Ted Bundy quote. #debate2016

NFL players jumped in, too. Jacob Tamme, a tight end for the Atlanta Falcons, said the candidate's words are "not normal."

Please stop saying "locker room talk"
Please stop saying "locker room talk"

Jacob Tamme @JacobTamme

It's not normal. And even if it were normal, it's not right.
It's not normal. And even if it were normal, it's not right. https://t.co/RQUWJJBSTn

On Monday morning, Tamme said he doesn't support either candidate, but noted that for him, "decency is not a partisan thing."

Jacob Tamme @JacobTamme

The attempt to normalize it as any type of "talk" is wrong. I refuse to let my son think that this is "just how men…
The attempt to normalize it as any type of "talk" is wrong. I refuse to let my son think that this is "just how men… https://t.co/DU1Wst8gS8

Chris Conley, a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, also unloaded on the comments.

Chris Conley @_flight17_

Just for reference. I work in a locker room (every day)... that is not locker room talk. Just so you know...
Just for reference. I work in a locker room (every day)... that is not locker room talk. Just so you know...

Chris Conley @_flight17_

Have I been in every locker room? No. But the guys I know and respect don't talk like that. They talk about girls but not like that. Period.
Have I been in every locker room? No. But the guys I know and respect don't talk like that. They talk about girls but not like that. Period.

