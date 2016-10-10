Pro Athletes Are Calling Out Trump For His So-Called "Locker Room Talk"
"The attempt to normalize it as any type of 'talk' is wrong. I refuse to let my son think that this is 'just how men speak.'"
At Sunday's debate, Donald Trump repeatedly sought to make amends for his vulgar comments about sexual assault by describing them as "locker room talk."
"Certainly I'm not proud of it, but this is locker room talk," he said.
NBA stars Jamal Crawford and CJ McCollum have both spent a lot of time in locker rooms — and were very confused by Trump's defense.
ADVERTISEMENT
"PSA: sexual advances without consent is NOT locker room talk," said Kendall Marshall, a free agent who last played for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Blake Griffin, a power forward with the LA Clippers, thought Trump's heavy breathing and constant sniffing was more at home in a locker room than his 2005 comments.
And Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dahntay Jones thought the comments were simply inexcusable.
ADVERTISEMENT
It wasn't just basketball players who were unhappy with Trump's version of locker room talk. Soccer player Robbie Rogers, baseball pitcher Sean Doolittle, and mixed martial artist CM Punk also made themselves heard.
NFL players jumped in, too. Jacob Tamme, a tight end for the Atlanta Falcons, said the candidate's words are "not normal."
ADVERTISEMENT
On Monday morning, Tamme said he doesn't support either candidate, but noted that for him, "decency is not a partisan thing."
Chris Conley, a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, also unloaded on the comments.
-
David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.